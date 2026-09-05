Valverde headlines Uruguay squad for India friendly, Forlan to begin coaching stint

India will take on Uruguay at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on October 6, as part of a high-profile series of international friendlies. The Blue Tigers will also face Panama on September 25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 here.

Valverde is among several marquee names in the Uruguay squad, which also includes Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araújo and Brian Rodríguez.

The defence boasts plenty of international experience, with Ronald Araújo, José María Giménez, Nahitan Nández, Guillermo Varela, Mathías Olivera and Sebastián Cáceres named in the squad.