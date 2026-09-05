Valverde headlines Uruguay squad for India friendly, Forlan to begin coaching stint

KOLKATA: Real Madrid star Federico Valverde will headline a star-studded Uruguay squad named for next month’s international friendly against India, with the two-time world champions, led by head coach Diego Forlan, bringing a formidable mix of established internationals and emerging talents.
India will take on Uruguay at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on October 6, as part of a high-profile series of international friendlies. The Blue Tigers will also face Panama on September 25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 here.
Valverde is among several marquee names in the Uruguay squad, which also includes Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araújo and Brian Rodríguez.
The defence boasts plenty of international experience, with Ronald Araújo, José María Giménez, Nahitan Nández, Guillermo Varela, Mathías Olivera and Sebastián Cáceres named in the squad.
Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarín and Ignacio de Arruabarrena are the three goalkeeping options, while the attack features Liverpool star Darwin Núñez, along with Miguel Merentiel, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Viñas, Martín Satriano and Álvaro Rodríguez.
The match in Kolkata will also mark Forlan’s first assignment at the helm of Uruguay, with the former World Cup star taking charge of the national side as coach.
"The announcement comes at the beginning of a new chapter for Uruguay following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure, with legendary former striker Diego Forlán taking charge of the senior national team and the Under-20 side," said All India Football Federation in a statement.
A 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner and 2011 Copa América champion, Forlán scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for Uruguay. He enjoyed a distinguished club career with Manchester United, Villarreal, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan, and also had a stint in the Indian Super League with Mumbai City FC.
"Now, as Uruguay’s head coach, Forlán faces a new challenge as he prepares his side for the upcoming clash against India. With established stars such as Valverde, Núñez, Araújo and Giménez featuring alongside a new generation of talent, Uruguay’s September–October window promises to offer an early glimpse into Forlán’s vision for the next chapter of La Celeste," the statement added.
India, under coach Khalid Jamil, will be determined to put up a strong fight and deliver a memorable contest.
Uruguay squad:
Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarín, Ignacio de Arruabarrena, Sebastián Jaume, Thiago Cardozo.
Defenders: Kevin Amaro, José Luis Rodríguez, Guillermo Varela, Nahitan Nández, Santiago Mouriño, Nicolás Marichal, Ronald Araújo, Alexander Barboza, José María Giménez, Juan Rodríguez, Sebastián Boselli, Santiago Bueno, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera, Joaquín Piquerez, Lucas Olaza, Marcelo Saracchi, Juan Manuel Sanabria.
Midfielders: Emiliano Martínez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Bernal, Santiago Homenchenko, Federico Valverde, Agustín Canobbio, Matías Abaldo, Facundo Pellistri, Luciano Rodríguez, Maximiliano Araújo, Lucas Villalba, Brian Rodríguez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Diego Rossi, Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
Forwards: Martín Satriano, Agustín A. Martínez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Viñas, Miguel Merentiel, Darwin Núñez, Álvaro Rodríguez.