Valtteri Bottas cycles from Sepang to Singapore ahead of the next F1 race

The 37-year-old Cadillac driver set out for the next F1 stop in Singapore after failing to finish the Bahrain Grand Prix, being staged in Malaysia, last Sunday.

While other drivers and teams were preparing to fly from there to Singapore for this weekend's race, Bottas embarked on a ride of more than 320 kilometers (200 miles).

He posted on X to confirm the trip: “Yea I'm riding to Singapore... on the gravel roads less travelled.”