Vaishnavi’s 119 seals incredible win for Salem

CHENNAI: Vaishnavi was the stand-out performer, with a stunning 119 off 131 balls as Salem beats Krishnagiri in a closely-fought affair here on Saturday, in the TNCA Inter Districts Women's Tournament semi-finals.
Earlier, in the same clash, Chaturya top scored for Krishnagiri, with a 63. In the other contest, Thiruvallur beats Coimbatore by three wickets (VJD method)
Brief Scores
At Salem: Krishnagiri 250/4 in 50 overs (K. Hashini 48, M. Sudheshna 49, U. Chathurya 63, M. Thejes Sree 59 n.o) lost to Salem 253/2 in 47.4 overs (R. Abarna 32, S. Vaishnavi 119 n.o, 131b, 14x4, K. Akshayamathi 52 n.o)
At Coimbatore: Coimbatore 133 in 46.5 overs (S. Sweata 37, D. Swagata 3/21) lost to Thiruvallur 105/7 in 30.2 overs (B. Shree Swagatha 3/34)
Note: Thiruvallur won by 3 wickets by VJD Method.
Due to rain interruption, the target was revised to: 105 in 31 overs.