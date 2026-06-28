Vaishnavi’s 119 seals incredible win for Salem

CHENNAI: Vaishnavi was the stand-out performer, with a stunning 119 off 131 balls as Salem beats Krishnagiri in a closely-fought affair here on Saturday, in the TNCA Inter Districts Women's Tournament semi-finals.

Earlier, in the same clash, Chaturya top scored for Krishnagiri, with a 63. In the other contest, Thiruvallur beats Coimbatore by three wickets (VJD method)