Vaishnavi rebounds with straight-set win, gives India 1-0 lead over New Zealand

Vaishnavi had endured a disappointing start to her campaign on Tuesday as India went down 1-2 to Thailand in a rain-hit opener.

Entrusted with the responsibility again, the youngster showed marked improvement, cutting down on unforced errors and executing her shots with far greater control to outplay Das in an hour and 30 minutes.

"It was my first match playing in the Billie Jean King Cup, so I was definitely very nervous. I did not handle my nerves well. But that was a lesson learned for me," Vaishnavi told reporters.

"Coming on court today, I had to focus on what I do best. And all I had to do was go to court and give my best."

Vaishnavi dominated the key moments, capitalising on Das’ inconsistency to take control of the opening set.