Vaishali has real shot at World title; Wenjun vulnerable: Anand

CHENNAI: When R Vaishali sits across China’s Ju Wenjun at the Chess World Championship later this year, she will carry more than just hopes. The 56-year-old Viswanathan Anand, a five-time World Champion, insists that she carries a genuine chance of becoming the first women’s World Champion from the country.

Anand, who was conferred with the Sports Journalists’ Federation of India Medal for his long-lasting impact on the sport, insisted that Wenjun will have the taller task of defending her title, at a special event here on Wednesday.