Vaishali dumps Zhongyi Tan, inches closer to GM title

ISLE OF MAN (UK): On the verge of her Grandmaster title, R Vaishali outwitted former Women’s world champion Zhongyi Tan of China to remain in sole lead after the end of the 10th and penultimate round of FIDE Women Grand Prix here.

Vaishali, along with her younger brother Praggnanandhaa became the first brother-sister duo to qualify for the respective Candidates and they will be in action in Canada next year, fighting for a place in the World Championship finals. At 2498 live rating, Vaishali is just two points short of becoming a Grandmaster and when she does that, she and Pragg will also become the first siblings in the world to achieve this feat. Vaishali on eight points, is followed solely by Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine a half point behind. Another half point away is Vaishali’s last round opponent Batkhuyag Mungutuul of Mangolia. Vaishali’s second place is secured irrespective of her last round result.

It was a Sicilian defense by Zhongyi and it came as a surprise to Vaishali as the Chinese went for the Classical system. Vaishali decided to sidestep from long theoretical battles and her instinct proved right even though Zhongyi got a fighting position in the middle game.