Vaibhav won't need rest, he should play right through the year: L Sivaramakrishnan

"Once you decide to play him, you have got to give him ample opportunities. Remember, he is an investment for the next 20 years. I think what Vaibhav needs now is a lot of support from the coach (Gautam Gambhir) and the captain (Shreyas Iyer) and the rest of the players. Even if he does not do well in a few games, he should be backed. He should be continued."

He feels that a compulsive stroke player like Sooryavanshi will play the high risk-high reward game and also make a few mistakes along the way.

"I would like to see him guided and supported properly. He is the kind of stroke player, there might be a few risks that he takes. But the modern day cricket is all about risk taking. So, he should not be told to curb his natural instincts and how he approaches the game."

Shivramakrishnan urged Vaibhav to start thinking about what bowlers plan against him.

"Well, he's a wonderful stroke player. We all know that against fast bowling, we'll have to wait and see how he tackles the spinners because in the very first over (in the 2nd T20 match against England in Manchester), it was a nothing delivery and he stepped out and looked to heave.

"He must also start thinking about what the bowler is going to do since he's got so much exposure."