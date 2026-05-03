Vaibhav, the sachin regen?

If at all I was going to handle him, I would only try and hand hold him for next 6-12 months in terms of creating an atmosphere where he learns the nuances of the mental sides of the game. In terms of his batting, I won’t really discuss much with him because he’s a unique kind of player who likes to play his shots. And it’s going to be a case where he will learn the ropes as he goes along because there will come a time where people will find a way to try and stop him or succeed in stopping him.

Then he obviously will have to try and develop new skills to overcome whatever it is that causes him problems. Once he picks up the mental aspects of the game, then obviously he’s better off letting loose to play for two years the way he plays. And in those two years, he’ll go through a lot of situations, he’ll learn a lot of things and succeed.

What caught your eye the most about his game? Was it the high bat swing or the hand-eye coordination?

One thing that I would appreciate his coach is for not putting things into his head. It is so easy for coaches to kind of tell their wards, don’t do this, don’t do that. But it doesn’t look like his coach has done that to Sooryavanshi.

This boy has grown up in a different environment, different era, where everybody wants to just be aggressive, so that they get opportunities to play in the IPL, catch everybody’s attention. So, that is not a bad thing at all. What this talent of his will do to him, or how it will help him is that, once mentally and physically, he’s attuned to playing shots, he can always adjust his downswing, the speed of the bat to defend. He’ll definitely do it.