Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will handle attention well, fame and flash don’t affect him: Kumar Sangakkara

The explosive teenager is currently with the Indian team on away tours of Ireland and England and speculations continue to persist on his possible international debut in these T20I assignments.

Sangakkara, who has seen Sooryavanshi from close quarters in the IPL, says the young batter will be a force not just for India but also for world cricket.

“He will have many opportunities ahead, in cricket and commercially. How he balances that, and the support he gets from his family and the team, will be crucial,” Sangakkara told Sky Sports.

“But one thing I can say for sure is that Vaibhav loves batting. He loves the game. The fame and flash don't really affect him. He is very grounded and curious about many things." Sangakkara revealed the young batting sensation is not a cricket freak as he also enjoys other things away from the sport.

“He doesn't just live and breathe cricket all the time. He has space for other things. I have no doubt he will be a force for Indian cricket, world cricket, and in franchise cricket. Mentally, he is in a good place. I think he will deal with everything that comes with fame very well,” Sangakkara said.