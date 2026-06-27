Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays unreal shots, his batting is unbelievable: Dilip Vengsarkar

Vengsarkar said he is confident that the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi would capitalise on the opportunity once he gets to make his debut on India’s tour of Ireland, followed by England.

“I am sure he will get the opportunity, and once he gets it, he will grab it with both hands because he is a very good player. He is just unbelievable," Vengsarkar, who is on a tour with the Mumbai Cricket Association team to the UK, told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"He has tremendous potential. Some of the shots he plays are unreal. His batsmanship is completely different. He can clear the ground with his bat swing and hand-eye coordination. In T20 format, he has been amazing.”