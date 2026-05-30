Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has got fast hands, picks lengths early: Kagiso Rabada

Sooryavanshi changed gears in from the Eliminator to Qualifier 2 producing scores of 97 and 96 but RR failed to advance to the final, losing to GT in Qualifier 2 by 7 wickets here.

Rabada, who denied Sooryavanshi a century in their clash on Friday, told JioHotstar, ”He just keeps amazing everyone who watches the game. He's got such fast hands, and he picks length quickly. He's got so much energy."

Sooryavanshi changed gears in from the Eliminator to Qualifier 2 producing scores of 97 and 96 but RR failed to advance to the final, losing to GT in Qualifier 2 by 7 wickets here.