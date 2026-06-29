Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, answer to India’s T20 woes?

NEW DELHI: It is no longer a question of when to slot Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the Indian playing eleven against England at Chester-Le-Street on July 1.
Rather it is the question of how you fit in a generational talent in this setup. While it remained justified before the Ireland series, twin failures for Sanju Samson has opened up a possibility for the 15-year-old’s inclusion.
"You have to play Vaibhav [Sooryavanshi] from the first game in England. The team management needs to drop out of form batters to play him. Either you fit him in at No. 3 keeping both your openers but whatever it is, he has to play in the first game in England on July 1," Gavaskar said on Aaj Tak.
If the think-tank doesn't want to disturb the Samson-Abhishek combination, then batters from Ishan Kishan will have to drop down a slot—Sooryavanshi at three followed by Kishan at No 4, Shreyas Iyer at five, Tilak Varma at six, Dube and Axar at seven and eight. However, that would mean that Dube might be required to bowl four overs.
Vaibhav ready but needs to follow process
India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has declared the 15-year-old batting sensation is ready for international cricket but will have to go through the same process that other players in the side have followed before being handed their debut.
"He (Sooryavanshi) is absolutely ready to play international cricket, there is no doubt about that but also Sanju Samson is a guy who went a long way to win us the World Cup three months ago," Ten Doeschate said.
"We are all excited to see Vaibhav play but he has to go through the same process but certainly no question about how good he is," he added.
If he makes his debut during this tour, he will become India's youngest international debutant, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record.