Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, answer to India’s T20 woes?

Rather it is the question of how you fit in a generational talent in this setup. While it remained justified before the Ireland series, twin failures for Sanju Samson has opened up a possibility for the 15-year-old’s inclusion.

"You have to play Vaibhav [Sooryavanshi] from the first game in England. The team management needs to drop out of form batters to play him. Either you fit him in at No. 3 keeping both your openers but whatever it is, he has to play in the first game in England on July 1," Gavaskar said on Aaj Tak.

If the think-tank doesn't want to disturb the Samson-Abhishek combination, then batters from Ishan Kishan will have to drop down a slot—Sooryavanshi at three followed by Kishan at No 4, Shreyas Iyer at five, Tilak Varma at six, Dube and Axar at seven and eight. However, that would mean that Dube might be required to bowl four overs.