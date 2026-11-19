World champion chess player D Gukesh, women's 400m hurdles national record holder Vithya Ramraj, Asian Games gold-winning archer Kumkum Mohod, women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia and former tennis star Sania Mirza also figured in the prestigious list, which recognises 100 extraordinary leaders and emerging voices shaping the future of the country.

TIME has brought out the list for the first time in India.

Sooryavanshi, Chanu and Kumkum were listed in the 'Innovators' section, while Borgohain, Gukesh and Vithya were named among the 'Phenoms'. Savita figured among the 'Leaders', while Sania and Harmanpreet found places among the 'Advocates'.

Sooryavanshi, 15, has achieved many firsts in his short cricketing career so far. He recently became the youngest captain in top-level men's T20 cricket after taking charge of his state side Bihar in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.

He became India's youngest men's international player in July when he made his T20I debut against England.

He has broken numerous records since making his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals as a 14-year-old in 2025, becoming the youngest player in the tournament's history.

He became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket when he scored a hundred against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. He was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026.

The 37-year-old Kaur is the first Indian woman cricketer to score a century in a T20I. She captained Mumbai Indians to a pair of Women's Premier League titles, in 2023 and 2025.

In February, Kaur appeared in her 356th match for India across all formats, becoming the most-capped woman in international cricket history.