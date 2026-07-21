Vaibhav could be a generational talent if managed well: Raza

The batting prodigy scored 14, 13 and 15 in three T20Is as India suffered a 0-4 series defeat. In two of those innings, he was undone by Jofra Archer's short-ball.

"Vaibhav is a supremely talented cricketer. If a 15-year-old kid is playing international cricket, criticising him after just two or three matches isn't justified," Raza said on JioStar.

"I think Vaibhav has a lot of very good senior cricketers around him. If he is managed and handled well, I think Vaibhav could be a generational talent."

The left-hander will now return to familiar surroundings in Harare, where he had lit up the Under-19 World Cup in January with a match-winning 80-ball 175 against England in the final.

With no Sanju Samson in the squad, Sooryavanshi is set to get an extended run at the top of the order in the the series beginning on Thursday.

"To see what he has done over the last year, what he has done for India Under-19, and the fact that he made his international debut at the same age, these are no small feats by any means.