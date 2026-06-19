Vaibhav can revive Test cricket if he succeeds in longer format: Srikkanth

"I don't think you should look at lesser teams or bigger teams. End of the day, it's trial by fire. If he has to play against England, let him play against England. Against Ireland, let him play against Ireland. You don't need to push him hard. Let him get chances to play his natural game."

Asked if he saw similarities between Sooryavanshi and Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut under his captaincy, Srikkanth ruled out any comparison.

"Let's not compare Sachin and Sooryavanshi. Sachin is God of cricket and this boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, I believe is the son of God. Let's put it that way. Just leave Sachin alone. Nobody can come near him."

Praising Sooryavanshi, Srikkanth said: "He has been simply amazing in under-19 cricket. His shot-making is astonishing. The way he hits those shots, hitting all the top bowlers for a six on the first ball, and his ability, his wrist speed, his bat speed, his bat swing.

"I think he has a very stable mind. If you see the last IPL matches, against Gujarat Titans. RCB were 9 for 2 and he stayed back and scored," he noted.