Uttarakhand CM responds to Rishabh Pant's plea for help in buying land in state

Pant made his plea in a social media post around midnight, tagging CM Dhami, seeking help in buying land in the hills to build his first house as he wants to shift his base from Delhi.

"Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. Through your magnificent sporting performance and achievements, you have brought glory to 'Devbhoomi' on both the national and global stages. Your love for your homeland and your desire to return and contribute here are truly commendable," Chief Minister Dhami said in a reply to Pant's post.

"Instructions are being issued to the concerned officials regarding the matter you raised. They will contact you shortly to ensure all possible assistance in accordance with the rules," CM Dhami added.

The social media post late in the night tagging the Chief Minister has surprised many, as Rishabh Pant's family already has a house in Rourkee in the state and can easily get in touch with property dealers in the city he prefers and buy available land.