Uttar Pradesh hockey scores 13 against Kerala hockey

CHENNAI: Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey team and Hockey Himachal Pradesh win their respective matches on the second day of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 in Chennai, on Saturday.

Saturday’s first match saw Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 10-3. The goalscorers for Hockey Jharkhand were Micheal Toppo (17, 26, 59), Royan Soy Murum (5), Vijay Xess (13), Anurud Bhengra (22), Dilbar Barla (44), Noyel Toppo (47), Kujur Lovelight (50), and Kongari Joseph (56). Hitesh Lekkala Rao (2), Kumar Ragipati Sandeep (18) and Venu Gorrela Gopal (53) scored for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Hockey Chandigarh beat Goans Hockey 4-2 in the second match of the day. Issub Sayyed (3, 5) started by scoring a brace for Goans Hockey but Singh Yograj (14, 15) brought the teams back on level terms, scoring two goals for Hockey Chandigarh as the first quarter ended. Later, Singh Vishaljit (17) and Maninder Singh (40) netted a goal each to seal the victory for Hockey Chandigarh.

The Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Kerala Hockey 13-1 in the third match. Kumar Sumit (7, 19, 37, 44, 47), Shivam Anand (8), Faraz Mohd (10), Sunil Yadav (17, 48), Manish Yadav (21), Pawan Rajbhar (22), Lalit Negi (40), Sahani Arun (54) and were the goalscorers for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Shahanul Shafas K.v. (58) scored the lone goal for Kerala Hockey.

In the fourth match of the day Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Hockey Rajasthan 4-3. Suriya S (23), Vinodhan (37), Veerathamizhan (41) and R. Ranjith (59) scored for Le Puducherry Hockey while Akhtar Shoyab (15, 45) and Vijendra Singh Rathore (27) scored for Hockey Rajasthan.

The last match of the day ended with Hockey Himachal Pradesh defeating Assam Hockey 4-0. Kapil (5), Vikram (14), Gurjot Singh Sangha (34) and Harsukhpreet Singh (59) scored the goals for Hockey Himachal Pradesh.