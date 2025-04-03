UTT Season 6: Tamil Nadu's Subramanian to coach former champs Delhi

NEW DELHI: Dronacharya Awardee Raman Subramanian, German specialist Chris Pfeiffer—who has coached stars like Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra—veteran trainers Pavel Rehorek and Julien Girard, and former India No 1 Jubin Kumar are all set to make their Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) debuts in Season 6.

For the first time in the competition’s history, teams have been given the freedom to handpick their own coaching staff. Joining them are returning coaches Elena Timina, Parag Agrawal, Subhajit Saha, Soumyadeep Roy, and Sachin Shetty, all eyeing their second UTT title.

Subramanian, now leading Season 2 champion Dabang Delhi TTC, brings extensive experience from coaching India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and will team up with fellow debutant Girard in a fresh coaching partnership. Pfeiffer, now at the helm of Ahmedabad SG Pipers, has played a key role in Indian table tennis since 2022, while Rehorek boasts a coaching career spanning over three decades. Kumar, making his debut with Kolkata ThunderBlades, completes the lineup of newcomers. Meanwhile, seasoned coaches Timina, Shetty, and Vesna Ojstersek return for their sixth consecutive UTT season, ensuring continuity and expertise.

The franchise-based league will take place from May 29 to June 15 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad—a first-time UTT host.

Reigning champions Goa Challengers have reunited their Season 4-winning duo, Timina and Agrawal, as they aim for a historic third consecutive title. U Mumba TT have retained John Murphy as their foreign coach alongside Jay Modak, while Ojstersek joins former champion Saha at PBG Pune Jaguars.

Debutants Kolkata ThunderBlades have appointed Swedish coach Tobias Bergman to partner Kumar, while former champions Chennai Lions have opted for Roy and German trainer Jorg Bitzigeio. Jaipur Patriots have paired Shetty with first-time UTT coach Rehorek, while Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be guided by the duo of Somnath Ghosh and Pfeiffer.

Updated Teams & Coaches

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Somnath Ghosh; Chris Pfeiffer (Germany)

Jaipur Patriots: Sachin Shetty; Pavel Rehorek (Czech Republic)

PBG Pune Jaguars: Subhajit Saha; Vesna Ojstersek (Slovenia)

Goa Challengers: Parag Agrawal; Elena Timina (Netherlands)

Dabang Delhi TTC: Raman Subramanian; Julien Girard (France)

U Mumba TT: Jay Modak; John Murphy (Ireland)

Kolkata ThunderBlades: Jubin Kumar; Tobias Bergman (Sweden)

Chennai Lions: Soumyadeep Roy; Jorg Bitzigeio (Germany)