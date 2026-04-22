UTT Junior & Youth Championships: Abhinand anchors TN's title win against Maharashtra

Maharashtra leaned heavily on Chopda -- a tactic that carried them to the final but exposed their lack of depth. Mulye showed fight, but the duo couldn't match Tamil Nadu’s balance when it mattered.

The difference was Tamil Nadu’s all-round strength, highlighted by SK Mehan’s straight-game win over Ishan Khandekar, which firmly tilted the tie in their favour.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu beat Assam in the semifinals, while Maharashtra got past West Bengal.