UTT draft: Chennai picks Duda, Liu as overseas recruits

CHENNAI: Defending champion Chennai Lions picked Germany’s Benedikt Duda and Yangzi Liu of Australia as its overseas recruits for the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4. The draft, where each team selected six players, including two foreigners and four Indians, was held at the National Sports Club of India in Mumbai on Friday. Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain and Prapti Sen will also be part of the Chennai contingent. After assembling the squad, Lions co-owners Karishma Yadav and Harini Yadav said in a joint statement: “We are happy with how the team has come together. With the mix of international and domestic players, this could be the team to defend the title.”

SQUADS: Chennai Lions: Sharath Kamal Achanta (retained), Yangzi Liu (o), Benedikt Duda (o), Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain and Prapti Sen. Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra (retained), Kirill Gerassimenko (o), Sanil Shetty, Natalia Bajor (o), Poymantee Baisya and Ankur Bhattacharjee.

Dabang Delhi Table Tennis: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (retained), Sreeja Akula, Barbora Balazova (o), Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh and Jon Persson (o).

Goa Challengers: Suthasini Sawettabut (o), Harmeet Desai, Alvaro Robles (o), T Reeth Rishya, Krittwika Sinha Roy and Anthony Amalraj.

Puneri Paltan TTC: Omar Assar (o), Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale and Hana Matelova (o).

U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar (retained), Lily Zhang (o), Aruna Quadri (o), Diya Chitale, Mouma Das and Sudhanshu Grover