UTT: Chennai to play Puneri in opener

CHENNAI: Defending champion Chennai Lions will take on Puneri Paltan TT in the opening tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4, scheduled to be hosted at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from July 13 to 30. A total of 18 ties, including the semi-finals and the final, will be played among the six franchises.

While the semi-final ties will be hosted on July 28 and 29, the title decider will be held on July 30. Bengaluru Smashers will face U Mumba TT in the second tie of the tournament on July 14 and Dabang Delhi TTC will begin its campaign against Goa Challengers on July 15. All ties will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be telecast on Sports18 (television) and JioCinema (digital), said a media release.

CHENNAI LIONS TIES: Vs Puneri Paltan TT on July 13 (Thursday); vs U Mumba TT on July 16 (Sunday); vs Bengaluru Smashers on July 20 (Thursday); vs Goa Challengers on July 22 (Saturday); vs Dabang Delhi TTC on July 26 (Wednesday)