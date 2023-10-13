Usian Bolt tells Kohli that he will watch IND vs PAK match

BENGALURU: Sprinter and PUMA brand ambassador Usain Bolt on Friday told batting icon Virat Kohli that he will be watching India’s high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Jamaican sprinter is impressed with Kohli’s brilliant fielding skills.

While commenting on Kohli’s PUMADive photo that he had posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bolt also made a witty comment by sharing his famous photo from 2018 when he took part in a foot race that cemented his status as a champion both on and off Earth.

“Hey @imVkohli saw your dive the other day. You can be fastest on the pitch, but I’m faster in the air. Will be watching your next game. Chak de fattey! #PUMADive,” Bolt posted.

Just like his fluent batting style, Kohli was smooth in his response to Bolt as he replied in jest saying, “Usain paaji! Getting ready for tomorrow with a few extra 100m sprints if you’re watching.”

In 2018, Bolt had ventured aboard an Airbus Zero G plane which simulates what it is like to be in zero gravity and challenged French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy and CEO of Novespace and French Interior designer Octave de Gaulle to a foot race that he eventually won.

Participation of Bolt in PUMA India’s ‘PUMADive’ campaign gives it a new dimension and also elevates it to newer heights.

Former star cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina had also commented on Kohli’s diving skills last week. The playful social media banter between the athletes went viral and created a lot of buzz on the internet.

The two-month-long campaign has been capturing the imagination of fans across the globe as it encourages participants to share images of their extraordinary dives in everyday life.

What makes the pioneering campaign unique is the integration of generative AI that adds a unique dimension by assessing the precision of each dive in relation to PUMA's iconic leaping cat logo.

Top participants stand a chance to play a cricket match against Kohli himself or win his special boots.