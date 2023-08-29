US wins big, stars shine at World Athletics Championship

BUDAPEST: Stars like sprinter Noah Lyles and pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and long-distance runner Faith Kipyegon showcased their abilities as the World Athletics Championships concluded here on Sunday, with the United States emerging as the biggest winner.

The tournament, consisting of 49 events, unfolded over nine scorching days in Budapest. The U.S. team secured an impressive 29 medals, including 12 gold. Their dominance extended beyond sprint races, as they also held a firm grip on throwing events.

In the men's 4x100m relay final on Saturday, the 26-year-old Lyles delivered a sensational fourth-leg run, clinching three gold medals and solidifying his position as the Championships' most prolific athlete, reports Xinhua.

On Friday, Lyles clinched his third consecutive world title in the 200m event, becoming the first man since Jamaican legend Usain Bolt in 2015 to achieve the 100m and 200m double at the World Championships.

Lyles' teammates also shone: Ryan Crouser defended his title in the men's shot put, while Chase Ealey mirrored this feat in the women's event. Laulauga ausaga stunned the competition by improving her personal best by over four metres, securing gold in the women's discus throw.

Lyles openly shared his ambition to enhance athletics' popularity, recognising that achieving greatness is crucial to realising his broader goals.

Duplantis, a role model for Lyles, remained a force to be reckoned with. The 23-year-old Swede maintained his winning streak for four years, with just one loss on record. In Budapest, he successfully defended his Olympic title and persistently challenged his own world record of 6.22m.

"I try not to set limits and barriers on myself," stated Duplantis, who cleared the height six times, each on the first attempt. While he retained his world title at 6.10m, he fell short of surpassing 6.23m after three attempts.

Yulimar Rojas also captivated the audience. Despite initially being in eighth place with a jump of 14.33m in the women's triple jump final, the world record holder and Olympic champion showcased her magic with a final jump of 15.08m, securing her fourth consecutive world title.

In the long-distance races, Faith Kipyegon of Kenya stood out, triumphing in both women's 1,500m and 5,000m.

Spain's Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez both secured double victories in the race-walking events, enabling Spain to sweep all four titles.

India's Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra added the World Championship gold to his list, winning the men's javelin throw event with a throw of 88.17 metres. Arshad Nadeem took the silver medal for Pakistan's first medal in the World Athletics Championships.