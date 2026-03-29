US team with big World Cup dreams gets a dressing down from Belgium

The Americans allowed five straight goals in a deflating 5-2 loss to the Red Devils in a friendly on Saturday night. The U.S. had not lost by three in a home game in which it scored the opening goal since an 8-1 defeat to England in 1959, according to Opta.

“We cannot arrive with the wrong idea of that we are so good, we are so handsome, we are so well dressed and we are Americans,” said U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino, a former Argentina defender. “Always after the games when the team wins, (it's) because we fight, we were aggressive, we were intense, yes? When we drop in that intensity we saw today.”

Preparing to host the World Cup this summer, the U.S. entered with a five-game unbeaten streak and Pochettino's message to players had been they can win soccer's top title for the first time.

Weston McKennie's 39th-minute goal from Antonee Robinson's corner kick put the 15th-ranked U.S. ahead of the world's No. 9 team. But then the U.S. level lagged.

“We didn't defend our box well enough,” said Matt Turner, who returned to the U.S. goal for the first time since June. “That's something that we cannot have. We can't accept that we didn't lay everything on the line to keep the ball out of the back of the net because that's when our tails should be up the most.”