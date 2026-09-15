US Solheim Cup captain Angela Stanford takes assistant job at alma mater TCU after loss to Europe

“As one of the most decorated and respected figures in golf history, her transition from a legendary professional career to our coaching staff is a monumental moment for our program,” said Ravaioli-Larkin, who's going into her 33rd season and is the longest-tenured head coach in any Big 12 sport. “Angela's elite competitive experience as a major champion, combined with her leadership as a U.S. Solheim Cup captain, will provide our student-athletes with unparalleled mentorship.”

Stanford, 48, appeared in 98 consecutive majors from 2002-24, the longest streak in LPGA history. She played six times in the Solheim Cup and was part of the last American team that won away from home, in 2015 in Germany when Juli Inkster was the captain. Stanford was also an assistant captain three times, including when the U.S. won in Virginia in 2024.

Her 10 career wins at TCU and 135 rounds played are still school records. Her four wins as a senior in 1999-00 included the Western Athletic Conference championship.