US Open: Zheng Qinwen stopped in quarterfinals, Wang Xinyu into doubles semis

NEW YORK: China's rising star Zheng Qinwen was stopped in the US Open quarterfinals, losing to world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-1, 6-4 here.

Despite her loss, the 20-year-old has already made a breakthrough in her career by reaching the final eight of a Grand Slam event for the first time, reports Xinhua.

Still, she revealed that the result did not meet her expectations.

"If you just talk about result, of course it's not bad for me, but honestly, in my mind I really want to go to farther," she told reporters. "But honestly, there is still a lot of room for me to improve, especially she (Aryna Sabalenka) makes me think a lot that I have to go back and put some work on in my tennis."

It took Sabalenka just 27 minutes to take the first set where Zheng admitted she needed some time to adapt to the conditions at the main court in Arthur Ashe stadium and the fast style of her opponent.

"Honestly I hate that different half shadow, half sun, because I feel that's also bad for my eyes. Later when the sun started to move away, there was full shadow on court and I felt my reactions start to quicken," she said.

"I think Sabalenka got a really strong serve. She makes me feel that it's tough to return. I think she's one of the fastest serve in the tour. I think the next time if I have to play against her that I have to deal with especially the return how to handle it, her service game.

"She's been playing more fast than all the other players. That's maybe one of the reason and I didn't get to the match (in the first set)." she added.

In the women's doubles, China's Wang Xinyu, paring up with Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-Wei, advanced into the women's doubles semifinals, overcoming American third seeds Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4.