U.S Open: Swiatek surges past Kaja Juvan to reach pre-quarterfinals

NEW YORK: World No.1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek dropped just one game as she stormed past qualifier Kaja Juvan into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals at the US Open in New York on Friday.

Swiatek eased past one of her best friends in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Friday, beating qualifier Kaja Juvan 6-0, 6-1 to reach the Round of 16 at the 2023 US Open.

The pair have been close for nearly a decade, since their days in juniors. But defending champion Swiatek of Poland was still unwavering in collecting her third straight win over Slovenia’s Juvan, polishing off the victory after just 49 minutes of play.

This is Swiatek's 10th straight win at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, as she aims to defend a title for the fourth time in her career.

She will next face the winner of the match between American star Bernarda Pera and former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, the No.20 seed.

Karolina Muchova needed all her major experience and mental fortitude to fend off the variety and sizzling energy from American Taylor Townsend in a gripping 7-6(0), 6-3 contest.

China’s Wang Xinyu also advanced to the next round, defeating Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

This was the first meeting between 53rd-rank Wang and 64th-ranked Schmiedlova. Of the two, the 29-year-old Slovak has better success at Slams, having reached the Round of 16 at Roland Garros this year.

The 22-year Wang is currently enjoying her best Slam result, defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo in a three-set, and nearly three-hour, thriller to advance to Round 4.