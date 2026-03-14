US aims for historic clean sweep in Olympic and Paralympic ice hockey

“It is a source of pride for us just to win, like we believe Canada is THE hockey country and we want to prove that,” Canada forward Adam Dixon said.

Both teams dominated the group stage at the Paralympics, each winning all three of their matches. The U.S. then beat the Czech Republic 6-1 in Friday's semifinals, when Canada struggled at times before overcoming China 4-2.

Canada Para ice hockey captain Tyler McGregor said the two Olympic losses were not playing on his teammates' minds.

“No. You know what, we're going to write our own story,” he said. “We watched both our men's and women's team compete here a few weeks ago and they played phenomenal.

“Those were two of the best hockey games I've ever seen, but this is our story at the Paralympics and we have a chance to bring home a gold medal for Canada. And what an honor that would be.”

Rather than avenge the Olympic defeats, Canada is driven more to avenge losses to the U.S. in the past two gold-medal matches at the Paralympics. It has also lost to the U.S. in four of the past five world championship finals.

“That kind of fuels us,” forward Liam Hickey said. "We've learned from those. They're a great team and we've had a great rivalry for as long as this sport's been around. So for us it's another kind of chance for redemption and we're excited for it.”