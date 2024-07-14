Uruguay beats Canada 4-3 in shootout for 3rd place in Copa America

CHARLOTTE: The 37-year-old Luis Suarez, Uruguay's scoring leader, tied the score two minutes into second-half stoppage time, and Uruguay beat Canada 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw on Saturday night to finish third in the Copa America.

Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved Ismael Kone's weak penalty kick after the shooter's stutter step on Canada's third attempt, and Alphonso Davies put Canada's fifth and final kick off the crossbar.

Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Suarez converted Uruguay's attempts past goalkeeper Dayne St Clair while Jonathan David, Moise Bombito and Mathieu Choiniere made their kicks for Canada, which went first in the shootout.

“Uruguay is one of the three best teams of this tournament and taking into consideration that the tournament included Central, North and South America, and we finished third, allows us to be optimistic,” Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said through an interpreter.

But Bielsa clearly wasn't happy with his team's effort, and added that he may have misjudged how tired his team was after playing on just two days rest.

“The draw was barely deserved,” Bielsa said.

Bielsa praised Suarez's "physical skills and mental aptitude" after the match following his 69th international goal on a quick attack following a centre pass from Jose Maria Gimenez.

“It is very well known what he has done throughout his career and having shared this time with him, I believe he is a top-notch player and a great teammate,” Bielsa said of Suarez.

Canada, which hired American Jesse Marsch as coach in May, will consider the tournament one of its best performances since winning the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Canadians reached the World Cup for the second time in 2022, the first since 1986.

Canada made six changes for its starting semi-final lineup and Uruguay made two. Davies, Canada's top player, entered in the 62nd minute after leaving the semi-final with a leg injury.

Bentancur put Uruguay ahead in the eighth minute but Canada built a 2-1 lead on goals by Kone in the 22nd and David in the 80th.

St Clair was given an unusual yellow card as Rochet was preparing for Bombito's penalty kick, possibly for trying to distract the goalkeeper.

The game was played on the same field where Uruguay players entered the stands and fought with Colombia fans following a 1-0 semi-final loss on Wednesday night.

This game was much more subdued than the heated semi-final, with an announced attendance of 24,386, compared to more than 70,000 — the overwhelming majority rooting for Colombia — on Wednesday night.

Defending champion Argentina and Lionel Messi play Colombia for the title on Sunday night at Miami Gardens, Florida. Argentina and Uruguay are tied for the most Copa titles with 15 each.