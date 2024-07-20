Upcoming pre-season football games to watch out for

NEW DELHI: The football season is set to begin in less than a month's time and clubs across the world will look to fine-tune their squad and bring in the right players for the team as the new season approaches. During the pre-season tours, top teams square off against each other to bolster their preparations for their respective campaign. Here is a look at top teams going head-to-head against each other in the pre-season tour.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Both clubs have produced nail-biting thrillers in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for the past couple of years. Under the new reign of Enzo Maresca, the Blues will look to produce a spectacle for the fans that could turn out to be a big test for him. They will face each other on August 7 at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte.





Manchester City vs FC Barcelona As head coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola will face his former side on the pre-season tour on July 31 at Camping World Stadium, Florida. Fans will get to witness Barcelona's new coach Hansi Flick's tactics against one of the best sides in Europe as of now.





Arsenal vs Liverpool A clash between two Premier League and European heavyweights is on the cards. Both teams fought for the Premier League title in an intense race but failed to go past Manchester City. Both teams will face each other on August 1 at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.





Chelsea vs Manchester City Pep Guardiola will face his disciple Enzo Maresca during Manchester City's pre-season tour. Both teams will begin their Premier League campaign against each other and they will have an opportunity to understand each other's style during the pre-season game. The clash will take place at Ohio Stadium on August 4.





Arsenal vs Manchester United In the previous season, Manchester United lost both of their Premier League games against Arsenal. Erik Ten Hag's side will be keen to take revenge for the defeats that were inflicted on them in the previous season on July 28 at SoFi Stadium, California.























