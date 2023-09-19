Unready India set to face China in opener

HANGZHOU: Indian football team is set to play its opening match without any training session and proper rest after multiple last minute changes in the announcement of the squad.

In the opening match on Tuesday India will be the clear underdogs against formidable Chinese team. India were able to stitch a rag-tag final squad only on Friday and the team left for China on Sunday, leaving no time for the players to even have a training session together.

Moreover, Chinglensana Singh is expected to fly to China soon after a green signal has been issued for his visa and Lalchungnunga will join the team later. Both the players had issues with visas to travel to China. The Indian contingent’s chef de mission Bhupinder Singh Bajwa had promised, that the duo will get their ‘express visas’ in a day or two and they will join the team.

In any case, the duo will not be available for the Group A match against China on Tuesday and that will be a blow for India. Also head coach Igor Stimac said on Sunday that senior defender Sandesh Jhingan and talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri might not play the opening match and save them for the matches against Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Chhetri has started training just a couple of weeks ago as he needed time with his family after becoming a father recently.

Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri

Stimac’s move is understandable as India have more chance to win against Bangladesh (September 21) and Myanmar (September 24) than against China, and considering that the team will take on the hosts without proper rest and training. The head coach was forced to have strategy sessions inside the aircraft and at the airport.



It will have to be seen whether Stimac sticks to what he had said or field Jhingan, as defenders Chinglensana and Lalchungnunga will not be available for Tuesday’s match.

China is a much stronger side than India at the continental stage, and they will also have the advantage of playing at familiar surroundings at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium. For team India, on the other hand, its first outdoor activity could be the match itself.

“They have been preparing this team for a long time. Since March this year, they’ve played four tough and quality games against strong opponents, losing three and winning one,” the Croatian said.