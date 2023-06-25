Universal CC wins TNCA Thiruvallur Third Division title

CHENNAI: Universal CC clinched the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Third Division title after defeating IEC RC by five wickets in the final that was hosted recently. The title decider was reduced to 25 overs per team (instead of the usual 30 overs) due to wet outfield. After restricting IEC to 135 for eight, Universal reached its target in the 23rd over. IEC’s S Parvesh Gautam finished as the division’s top-scorer with 135 runs while his teammate T Sanjith emerged the highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps.

BRIEF SCORES:Third Division: Final: IEC RC 135/8 in 25 overs (BV Dinesh 63, K Harish 3/25) lost to Universal CC 139/5 in 22.4 overs (S Sathish 38, S Rajesh Kumar 30*)