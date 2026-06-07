United States feeling confident going into World Cup off tight loss against Germany

Not a bad way to go into the World Cup.

Robinson's spectacular goal was the biggest highlight for the United States in a 2-1 loss to Germany on Saturday. It was the ninth consecutive loss for the U.S. against European opponents dating to 2022, but the Americans were encouraged by their performance in their final World Cup tuneup.

“I mean against a really good team, I thought we were dangerous at times,” forward Christian Pulisic said. “We had good stretches of possession, defended well for good portions of it. And, yeah, I mean honestly, I think, we're feeling good.”

Members of the 1994 U.S. team were recognized on the field before the game.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino started what figures to be close to his World Cup lineup, with Matt Freese in goal, Sergiño Dest at right back, Alex Freeman, Miles Robinson and Tim Ream in central defense, Antonee Robinson at left back, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman in defensive midfield, Pulisic and Weston McKennie in advanced midfield and Folarin Balogun up front.

The U.S. played without top defender Chris Richards, sidelined since tearing a pair of left ankle ligaments on May 17. Richards, Mark McKenzie or Auston Trusty could replace Miles Robinson in the World Cup opener on Friday against Paraguay.