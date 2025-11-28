United Kingdom submits joint bid to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2035

LONDON: The Football Association (FA), Irish FA, Scottish FA, and the FA of Wales have officially submitted their joint bid for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2035. The tournament would be the largest single-sport event ever staged in the UK, and the first FIFA World Cup hosted in the country since 1966.

The bid includes 22 proposed stadiums – 16 in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland, and one in Northern Ireland – across 16 host cities. With 63 million people living within two hours of a proposed venue, it would be the most accessible tournament ever.

The tournament promises to be a celebration across every part of our nations – an event that brings communities together and welcomes the world. With 4.5 million ticket sales and a projected global TV audience of 3.5 billion, the tournament would captivate fans at home and globally.

The bid is built on the powerful vision of 'All Together' – a rallying cry for women’s football and sport more broadly to empower worldwide.

A joint statement from the CEOs of The FA, Irish FA, Scottish FA, and FA of Wales said, “Hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup would be a huge privilege for our four home nations. If we are successful, the 2035 tournament will be the biggest single-sport event held on UK soil, with 4.5 million tickets available for fans.

“We are proud of the growth that we’ve driven in recent years across the women’s and girls’ game, but there is still so much more growth to come, and this event will play a key role in helping us deliver that. Working together with FIFA, a Women’s World Cup in the UK has the power to turbocharge the women’s and girls’ game both in the UK and globally. Our bid also demonstrates our commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in the run-up to 2035 and the years afterwards.

“Together, we want to welcome the world to the UK to celebrate and enjoy an unforgettable tournament.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer added, “Our bid to host the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup shows the UK’s passion for football.

“The Lionesses’ success has inspired girls across our country, and we’ll build on that momentum by welcoming millions of football fans from around the world to a tournament that will benefit communities and businesses in host cities up and down the UK.

“With significant investment in school sport and grassroots facilities through our Plan for Change, we’re creating opportunities for girls to play for their national team.”

The 22 proposed stadiums offer a blend of heritage, cutting-edge innovation, and elite operational excellence that will be ready to deliver exceptional FIFA-compliant facilities. The 16 host cities provide a network of extensive infrastructure, ample accommodation, efficient transportation, and culture.

The tournament would involve 104 matches contested by 48 teams over 39 days, with 48 team base camp training sites, 82 venue-specific training sites, and 32 FIFA Fan Festival Sites proposed.