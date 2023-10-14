United CC ‘A’, New Star post wins

CHENNAI: United CC ‘A’ eased to a 81-run win over Power CC in the first division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League. Batting first, United CC scored 194 for six with S Senthilkumar top-scoring with 54. In response, Power CC was bowled out for a paltry 113, with D Suresh scalping three wickets for six runs.

In a second division match, New Star CC held its nerve to record a thrilling 12-run win over Ammu CC. Defending 164 in 25 overs, New Star bowlers rose to the occasion withM Ameeth Basha taking three for 25.

BRIEF SCORES: I – DIVISION: United CC ‘A’ 194/6 in 25 overs (S Senthilkumar 54, B Monish Kumar 45) bt Power CC 113 in 20.4 overs (D Suresh 3/6); SK XI 67 in 15.5 overs (D Saravanan 3/8, K Thirunavukkarasu 3/21) lost to Vikaravandi CC 70 /1 in 9.3 overs (S Santhanakumar 50*). II – DIVISION: New Star CC 163/ 9 in 25 overs (R Loganathan 41, G Raja 3/22) bt Ammu CC 151/ 9 in 25 overs (G Raja 63*, S Arun Kumar 44, M Ameeth Basha 3/25); Sachin Brothers CC 129 in 22.2 overs (S Manikanda Dass 4/19) lost to LM CC 132/5 in 22.1 overs(V Gurumoorthy 31 )