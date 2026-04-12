Union Berlin makes history with Marie-Louise Eta as first woman to lead a Bundesliga men''s team

She becomes the first woman to take charge of a men's team across the top divisions of Europe's “big five” soccer leagues.

The 34-year-old Eta takes over from Steffen Baumgart, who was fired late Saturday with his assistants Danilo de Souza and Kevin McKenna after the team's 3-1 loss at last-place Heidenheim, Union announced just before midnight.

Eta, who was coaching Union's Under-19 men's team and agreed earlier this month to take over as coach of Union's women's team next season, has five games to secure the Köpenick-based club's Bundesliga survival.