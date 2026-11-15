Unimpressed by Cristiano Ronaldo tributes, Denmark routs Portugal 4-1 in Nations League

BRAGA (PORTUGAL): Portugal slumped to a 4-1 loss at home to Denmark in its first game since Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement, while Viktor Gyökeres and Erling Haaland helped Sweden and Norway complete a Scandinavian raid on the Nations League on Saturday.
Portugal paid tributes to Ronaldo before and during the team's lackluster display – one that earned whistles from disappointed home fans who had been looking forward to a party, with their previously unbeaten team already through to the quarterfinals.
The 41-year-old Portugal superstar announced his international retirement last week. His former teammates all wore Ronaldo No. 7 jerseys before kickoff, then failed to impose themselves on the game.
Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored before the break with an emphatically-taken penalty after Rúben Dias was penalized for hand ball.
Rasmus Højlund made it 2-0 in the 50th with a volley to finish off a fine team move, then eluded Dias on the edge of the area and hammered the ball past goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 57th.
Portugal fans whistled as their misfiring team needlessly conceded a corner, but it didn't get any better.
Joachim Andersen scored with a header to make it 4-0 in the 75th.
Bernardo Silva's stoppage-time response only meant the Group A4 game ended with a VAR check.
Gyökeres converted two penalties, after Daniel Svensson had opened the scoring, for Sweden to enjoy a comfortable 3-0 lead over Bosnia-Herzegovina at half time on the outskirts of Stockholm.
The Swedish-born Armin Gigovic pulled one back after the break and Sead Kolašinac got another in the 62nd to set up a nervy finale. Sweden, though, held on to clinch top spot in Group B4.
In the other group game, Romania enjoyed a 2-1 win over Poland in Bucharest. It was its first win of the campaign.
Haaland ended a two-game run without scoring for Norway with the third goal in a 3-1 victory over Wales in Oslo.
The 26-year-old Manchester City striker looked set to go three games without scoring – an anomaly for a player who averages at least one goal for every international match he plays – until Connor Roberts conceded a penalty with a foul on Andreas Schjelderup in the 85th minute.
Haaland stayed cool while the decision survived a VAR check, then swung his spot kick to the right of Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
He almost got a second in stoppage time but had to be content with his tally of 66 goals in 60 appearances for Norway – extending his national record.
Haaland's rate of scoring is unseen since “der Bomber” Gerd Muller scored 68 in 62 games for West Germany, including the decisive goal in the 1974 World Cup final.
Norway needed Antonio Nusa to get the breakthrough in the 59th after Wales' defense failed to adequately clear a corner.
Haaland set up Schjelderup to make it 2-0 with a simple finish soon after, only for David Brooks to make the finish exciting with a brilliant chip over the goalkeeper.
Haaland then ended any suspense to seal Norway's second win in Group A4. It has six points, three behind Denmark and six adrift of leader Portugal.
Austria substitute Saša Kalajdžic scored late in a 1-0 win over Ireland to seal top spot in Group B3, where Israel held Kosovo 0-0 in Pristina earlier. Kosovan fans whistled the Israeli national anthem before the game.
Terry Devlin's second-half goal was enough for Northern Ireland to beat Ukraine 1-0 in Belfast to lead Group B2 by a point from Hungary.
Earlier, Dominik Szoboszlai was involved in both late goals as Hungary defeated Georgia 2-0 away.