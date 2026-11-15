Unimpressed by Cristiano Ronaldo tributes, Denmark routs Portugal 4-1 in Nations League

Portugal paid tributes to Ronaldo before and during the team's lackluster display – one that earned whistles from disappointed home fans who had been looking forward to a party, with their previously unbeaten team already through to the quarterfinals.

The 41-year-old Portugal superstar announced his international retirement last week. His former teammates all wore Ronaldo No. 7 jerseys before kickoff, then failed to impose themselves on the game.

Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored before the break with an emphatically-taken penalty after Rúben Dias was penalized for hand ball.

Rasmus Højlund made it 2-0 in the 50th with a volley to finish off a fine team move, then eluded Dias on the edge of the area and hammered the ball past goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 57th.

Portugal fans whistled as their misfiring team needlessly conceded a corner, but it didn't get any better.

Joachim Andersen scored with a header to make it 4-0 in the 75th.

Bernardo Silva's stoppage-time response only meant the Group A4 game ended with a VAR check.