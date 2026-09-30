Unfazed Andre Siddarth calls TN vice-captaincy ‘privilege and honour’

On Thursday, he will have the chance to show his leadership abilities when he leads the highly anticipated Tamil Nadu U23 side against the Rest of India U23 side here at Chepauk. “It's an important match for me personally. I am captaining the state team again after roughly two years — I captained the Under-19 side in my second year before moving to Ranji,” Siddarth told journalists ahead of the clash that starts Thursday.

“Leading the side in this match after the intra-squad game will be a tremendous learning experience against a quality opponent. Most of the Under-23 boys are familiar faces I've grown up playing with since childhood, so captaining them is a genuine privilege.”

Siddarth’s side will have their task cut out, given the strong Rest of India U23 outfit, which features Baroda’s Priyanshu Moliya and Mumbai’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi. But the 20-year-old insisted that the team is shaping up well.