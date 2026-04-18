Underwhelming India lose series opener to South Africa

With the bat too, India never got the momentum they needed to end up with 157 for seven.

The visitors were indisciplined with the ball, conceding 14 runs in wides as South Africa coasted to the target in 19.1 overs. Wolvaardt (51 off 39 balls) laid the platform for a convincing win.

Annerie Dercksen (44 not out off 34) completed the job for the home team with a power-packed effort.

The second game of the five-match series will be played here on Sunday.