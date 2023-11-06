Uncertainty looms over Lanka match

NEW DELHI: The notorious air pollution in the national capital has shrouded the World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in doubt and it remains to be seen if the health of the players takes precedence over the contest, here on Monday.

A thick layer of toxic haze has enveloped the national capital once again, forcing the two teams to cancel their training at least once as Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the severe category.

While Sri Lanka decided to stay indoors on Saturday, Bangladesh braved hazardous conditions to train last evening, wearing masks at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The ‘Tigers’ had cancelled their opening training session on Friday due to poor quality air. The AQI is above 400-mark on a scale of 500 since Thursday and according to the Air Quality Early Warning System, it is likely to remain ‘severe’ till Tuesday. On Sunday morning, the AQI stood at 457 according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made it clear that a call on future of the match will be taken only on game day when the match officials assess the air quality on Monday.

Article 2.8 of ICC’s playing conditions, says “If at any time the umpires together agree that the conditions of ground, weather or light, or any other circumstances are dangerous or unreasonable, they shall immediately suspend play, or not allow play to start or to recommence.” “The decision as to whether conditions are so bad as to warrant such action is one for the umpires alone to make, following consultation with the ICC Match Referee.”

Both the teams are no strangers to such a situation with the Sri Lankan players resorting to masks during a Test series back in 2017 and Bangladesh cricketers doing the same in a T20 in 2019. A number of Sri Lankan players had faced respiratory issues back then, while some even vomited in the dressing room due to the hazardous conditions.

Bangladesh is already out of reckoning, while Sri Lanka’s semifinal hopes are hanging by a thread, depending more on mathematics and luck than performance. Ranked ninth out of 10 teams, Bangladesh is playing for pride, while Sri Lanka is little better placed at seventh in the standings and will look to hold on to the position to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Sri Lanka has an overwhelming 42-9 record against Bangladesh in 53 ODIs but the Tigers had defeated the Islanders in the warm-up game ahead of the World Cup and will take inspiration from that win.