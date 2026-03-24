Uncapped Anushka Sharma included in India's squad for South Africa T20s

From the squad that featured in the 2-1 win over Australia, Sneha Rana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini and Vaishnavi Sharma don't find a place in the line-up for South Africa series.

Pacer Kashvee Gautam, who has played Test and ODIs for India, has been included in the T20 squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

The series is part of India's preparations for the T20 World Cup in the UK in June-July.