Unbeaten India eye second-round berth, England stand in way

A draw will be enough for India to progress as pool toppers, but the team would prefer to secure its passage with another strong performance after holding world number four and Olympic silver medallists China to a 2-2 draw before thrashing South Africa 6-1.

India and China are locked on four points each, but India sit atop the pool on a superior goal difference, having scored eight goals and conceded three. England, on three points, have no such cushion and need a victory to keep their campaign alive.