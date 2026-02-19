Umpire dies, 15-20 players injured in bee attack during cricket match in Unnao

A top office-bearer of the Kanpur Cricket Association, which organised the game, confirmed the incident that took place at Sapru Maidan in the Shuklaganj area on Wednesday evening.

According to police officials, Manik Gupta from Kanpur was officiating as the umpire of the cricket match when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked the players and officials present on the ground, triggering panic. Players and spectators ran for cover to save themselves.

Eyewitnesses said Gupta sustained serious injuries in the attack and fell unconscious. He was initially taken to a private hospital in Shuklaganj and later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur as his condition deteriorated. Doctors at this hospital declared him dead.

Another umpire and around 15 to 20 players also suffered bee stings, police said.