Udvardy says online abuse taking mental toll on tennis players, backs call for action

Udvardy, who herself has been at the receiving end of threats, said players were increasingly being subjected to hostility on social media, irrespective of whether they win or lose, and called for stronger measures to protect them.

"All the players are experiencing this, which is very sad. Unfortunately, this is the world where we kind of live in, where people can just go on social media, say whatever they want and not put a face to it," Udvardy said after winning her doubles pre-quarterfinal with Dutch partner Isabelle Haverlag on Wednesday.

"It's terrible and I hope something will be done to protect the players."

The 27-year-old said she has developed a routine of blocking abusive accounts and refusing to engage with their messages, but admitted that the experience becomes particularly difficult after a disappointing result.

"I usually have quite a good routine. I just block and never look at it again. That's the best thing you can do. But when you have a tough match and the first thing you see is these messages, it's mentally very, very draining," she said.

"It's week after week, match after match, it doesn't matter if you win or lose. I don't know what can be done, but, hopefully, it's going to get better in the future."

Her comments came after Burrage, who made a return to competitive tennis after nine months in June, received death threats and abusive direct messages following her three-set defeat to India's Vaishnavi Adkar.

Burrage, 27, had led 5-3 in the deciding set but lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 after two hours and 47 minutes. She subsequently shared some of the abusive messages on Instagram, accompanying them with the caption: "Nice welcome back to tour. I remember why I left."