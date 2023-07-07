Udhayanidhi takes stock of Asian hockey preparations

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired a “high-level” meeting here on Thursday to take stock of the preparations ahead of the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament.

The Asian Champions Trophy, in which six teams will compete for honours, will be hosted at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium from August 3 to 12. Officials from Hockey India, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and the state’s Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department were present during the meeting.

“Discussed security and hospitality arrangements for the top teams that would arrive from six different countries in Asia. Asian Champions Trophy will be another feather in the cap of Tamil Nadu’s sporting expertise,” Udhayanidhi wrote on social media.

Speaking after the meeting, HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said: “We are happy with the progress made in upgrading the stadium in order to match the international standards followed by the FIH (International Hockey Federation) and the AHF (Asian Hockey Federation). A new turf is being laid and several other facilities within the stadium are also being upgraded to amplify the experience for players and spectators.”

He added: “Under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Sports Department, led by Udhayanidhi, has gone all out to host a successful event. We expect fans to turn up in large numbers and enjoy the matches.”