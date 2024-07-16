Udhayanidhi inspects up-and-coming stadiums in Chennai

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a review of the ongoing construction at the Gopalapuram Boxing training centre, which is being built at an estimated cost of 7.79 crore.

Later on Tuesday, he also visited the Chief Minister's small stadium projects in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

In an effort to establish Chennai as a world-class sporting destination, these stadiums will serve as beacons attracting new tournament hosting opportunities and also be high-quality training centres for sportspersons.

In the 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, the government has already established multiple sports stadiums in 61 constituencies, catering to various sports such as athletics, football, kabaddi, among others. The minister also reviewed the layout diagrams of these venues and instructed that the work should be completed on time and handed over to the athletes.