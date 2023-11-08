Udhayanidhi inaugurates TASCON at a gala event

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Sports Science International Conclave 2023 (TASCON - 2023) on Tuesday, organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

TASCON is witnessing the convergence of over 250 delegates, including distinguished scholars and practitioners from India and internationally acclaimed experts from Britain, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and Canada.

The two-day conclave serves as a melting pot for innovative ideas and practices in sports science, with a focus on enhancing athlete performance and welfare. The agenda for TASCON includes a series of panel discussions on pivotal topics within the international sports industry.

These discussions delve into Sports Science, Sports Medicine, Sports Rehabilitation, Sports Administration, Development, Franchise Leagues, Sports Biomechanics, Sports Physiology, Nutrition, High-Performance Sports Training, Sports Technology and E-Sports. The panels are steered by global experts, aiming to shape the trajectory of sports science and its application in Tamil Nadu and beyond.