Udhayanidhi inaugurates Chennai Olympic Academy

CHENNAI: Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports in Tamil Nadu, inaugurated four Olympic Academies in the state. These academies, situated in Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, and Nilgiris, aim to bolster sports development.

Personally inaugurating the Chennai academy at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium premises, Udhayanidhi was joined by additional chief secretary Atulya Misra and Member Secretary Meghanatha Reddy. Costing Rs 17 crores 47 lakhs, the Chennai academy spans three floors, with the first floor dedicated to Taekwondo and Judo training, the second for fencing, and the third housing the sports sciences foundation.

Madurai’s academy boasts a new Synthetic athletics track, while Nilgiris serves as a high-altitude center. SDAT plans to invite sports associations nationwide to utilize Nilgiris for high-altitude training when needed.

Udhayanidhi also unveiled online services, including a revamped Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) portal, online stadium booking, a licensed premises management system, SDAT membership booking, and Tamil Nadu becoming the first state to introduce the Digilocker system for athletes to easily access their Merit Certificates.

SDAT also announced that a new Olympic water sports academy, will be constructed in Perapanvallasai, Ramanathapuram and a new boxing facility will be built in Gopalapuram.