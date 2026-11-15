U19 Asia Cup: India edge out Pakistan by 1 wicket to regain title

Chasing a massive 338, India were in all sorts of trouble at 252 for eight in the 42nd over, but they found two unlikely heroes in Manal (47, 32b) and Mohit (49 not out, 26b) to cross the line.

India made 339 for nine, with Mohit fittingly smashing a boundary off the final ball bowled by leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain to seal the match and title for his team.

When the two young batters joined forces, defending champions Pakistan had one hand on the trophy. But the two Indians faced a confident opponent and handled the pressure situation bravely during their 57-run stand for the ninth wicket.

However, Manal, who did all the running in their alliance, departed with the team score at 302, leaving India to make a further 36 runs with one wicket remaining.

But Mohit found another stouthearted ally in 11th man C Venkata (11 not out, 8b), and the Boys in Blue needed eight runs off the last over.

The equation eventually narrowed down to three runs off the last ball, and Mohit smashed Hussain wide of long-off for a boundary to register an unbelievable victory.