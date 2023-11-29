U Mumba unveils PKL Season 10 Jersey in presence of players and Vicky

MUMBAI: In a glittering ceremony on Wednesday, U Mumba brought together the power of sport and entertainment on one stage to celebrate and unveil the landmark Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 U Mumba Jersey in the presence of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and the squad members at the META India studios in Mumbai.

U Mumba is geared up for an exhilarating season ahead. Designed with careful consideration and attention to detail, the new jersey serves as a powerful statement of the team's commitment to excellence, and unity, and captures the enduring spirit and resilience of Mumbai that the U Mumba team stands for.

The new jersey was launched in the presence of Vicky Kaushal and Sam Bahadur along with team owner, Ronnie Screwvala, CEO Suhail Chandhok apart from the Season 10 core team members Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Girish Ernak, Guman Singh and Pranay Rane.

"Interwoven with elements that encapsulate the heart and soul of Mumbai city, the jersey captures the energy, diversity, hustle and indomitable spirit of the melting pot of people that Mumbai represents. Each thread tells a story, echoing the pulse of a city that never sleeps, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines U Mumba," said Suhail Chandhok, CEO of U Mumba as per a release from U Mumba.

One of the key striking features of the jersey is the representation of the ocean, a homage to the original inhabitants of Mumbai, the Koli community and to the element of water that forms the essence of Mumbai, a City of Seven Islands.

"The waves symbolise the ebb and flow of obstacles that our players may encounter throughout the Pro Kabaddi League season and it serves as a reminder to be fluid, like water, adaptable to change, agile, resilient and open to any challenges that lie ahead," Suhail further added.

U Mumba also announced the Captain and vice-captains of the team for the upcoming season with Surinder Singh set to continue at the helm and Rinku Sharma and Mahender Singh as his deputies.